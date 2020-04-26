Khloe Kardashian says she might choose to have kids with her new partner rather than ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian says she might change her decision of letting ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson be the sperm donor for her second child.

Khloe Kardashian recently celebrated her daughter True Thompson's second birthday in the most adorable way and now she wishes to have more kids. A few days ago, Khloe admitted that she's considering her ex Tristan Thompson to become her sperm donor as she wishes to have more children. Khloe has True with ex-boyfriend Tristan and thought she'd be more comfortable having his child again. However, the 35-year-old now says that she might want to have kids with her own partner rather than Tristan Thompson.

In a preview of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe revealed, "I've been taking hormone injections for about five days and the injection process has been fine. Dr. Huang was saying the bonus of doing embryos is you get to see what are your stronger embryos, which are healthy, you get to already know all that by mixing them with sperm. Which I do have a sperm donor." However, she is worried about the future and is still in two minds whether she would want a baby with her new partner or she should go ahead with IVF with ex Tristan Thompson.

"You never know like if in three years I get married to someone and I'm like, 'You know what? I don't want that.' It's weird, because Tristan and I, we're not together. I don't know which way to go," Khloe expressed her concern. Khloe and Tristan have baby daughter True together but the couple separated a long time back and are still friends.

