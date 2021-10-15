Khloe Kardashian says she wants her daughter True Thompson to have siblings if 'it's god's plan'

Looks like Khloé Kardashian continues to be open to expanding her family. On Wednesday, while commenting on how fast her 3-year-old daughter True is growing up, the Good American co-founder responded to a fan who remarked it's "time for another" kid. Khloé replied, saying: "Hehehe I want her to have a sibling. If it's Gods plan."

"How is my baby getting so grown on me," the proud mom wrote in another tweet, also adding that True "has the best little life! She is the best so she deserves it." However, Khloé, 37, has a daughter with Tristan Thompson, and she's previously been open about hoping for a second child, revealing that if she gets pregnant again, she'd have a high-risk pregnancy, which worried physicians and led her to consider surrogacy. As per PEOPLE, Khloé remarked that everyone's experience in the area is different that chronicled the procedure, particularly considering sister Kim Kardashian West had two good experiences with surrogacy.

"Watching my sister go through her surrogacy journey it seemed so seamless and easy. maybe it is for some people," wrote Khloé at the time. "My journey has been a lot more intense and grueling but still a huge blessing." Meanwhile, Khloé's mom Kris Jenner as per PEOPLE said on the episode, "I think that if Khloé had her way, she would obviously want to carry her own baby because I think that pregnancy is so amazing and I know how much she enjoyed it, and was obsessed with having True, but I'm just happy that there's an alternative."

Meanwhile, Khloé said in a recent Health cover story that she and her brothers are "raising the cousins to feel almost like siblings. I don't mind if people disagree — it's unavoidable. And, of course, I want kids to be able to express themselves and feel valued. But it's just not an option for us to be apart and not communicate with one another."

