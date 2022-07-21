Khloe Kardashian says she'll always have daughter True's back amid baby news with Tristan Thompson

It's all about Khloe and her little ray of sunshine. Amid the recent chatter and daily headlines about Khloe Kardashian and ex-partner Tristan Thompson expecting their second baby together, the Good American founder is setting up clear boundaries. Khloe recently took to Instagram to share a series of snaps with her adorable 4-year-old daughter True as the two posed in the scenic waters of Turks and Caicos.

Khloe posted pictures of the mother and daughter duo enjoying their time together on their vacation ahead of the arrival of her baby boy. In the clicks, the reality Tv star was seen giving her daughter a piggyback ride while the two smiled from eye to eye. Along with the sweet photos, Khloe wrote in the caption, "Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl." Khloe has previously talked about her wish to have another child to give her daughter the great experience of having a sibling and on the journey to fulfil that desire she opted for birth via surrogacy.

Though Khloe's fans have been worried about the social media star, given that she is going to have another child with Tristan Thompson who has in the past been linked to numerous cheating scandals. His most recent move was his paternity suit with Maralee Nichols. The pro basketball player fathered Nichols' baby boy Theo last year as he was trying to mend his relationship with Khloe. The paternity scandal broke out when Thompson released an official statement on his social media admitting to fathering the child. In the last episode of The Kardashians, it was shown how Khloe found out about the scandal after it was published in the media.

As for Khloe's decision to have the baby, reports suggest that she is planning to take care of everything and is taking help from her family. She is reportedly in minimal contact with Tristan that too mostly related to co-parenting.

