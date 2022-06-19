Khloe Kardashian says she's 'happy' focussing on herself; Shuts down dating rumours with an NBA star

Khloe Kardashian has been in the headlines recently since the final episode of The Kardashians aired which focused on her split from Tristan Thompson following his paternity scandal. After it was reported by Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi, that an anonymous submission that claimed the Good American founder was "seeing another NBA player", Kardashian responded to the rumour to set the record straight.

Responding on a fan account that questioned the rumoured romance, Khloe clarified that she's happily single. She wrote, "Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while." While she is not in a new relationship, Khloe has been remaining cordial with Tristan Thompson, with whom she continues to co-parent their daughter.

The finale of The Kardashians saw Khloe and Tristan's split at the centre of it and the emotional episode saw the Good American founder opening up about how she felt after finding out about Tristan's baby with Maralee Nichols through the news. After the episode aired, Khloe on Twitter wrote, "This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is, We’ll always stick together and love one another deeply", via US Weekly.

The first season of The Kardashians consisted of ten episodes and while the show mentioned 'to be continued' towards its end, Hulu is yet to announce that the show has been renewed for another season. The first season addressed several things including Kim Kardashian's new relationship with Pete Davidson.

