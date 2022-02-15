Khloe Kardashian seemingly receives Valentine's Day flowers from Pete Davidson; Calls it the 'sweetest'

Khloe Kardashian had a difficult time in 2021 following her relationship with Tristan Thompson ended. The KUWTK alum also hit the headlines amid Thompson's paternity suit that proved he had fathered a son with Maralee Nichols. As Kardashian has been single since her split, this year she celebrated her Valentine's Day with daughter True.

Taking to Instagram, Khloe shared photos of gorgeous flower arrangements at her place and also shared a sweet video in her stories which also featured her daughter True Thompson. Among her other stories, Khloe also dropped a glimpse of all the special gifts she received from her friends and family over Valentine's Day and among them was also a photo of pink flowers which seemed to have been sent to her by Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Sharing a snap, Khloe seemingly thanked Davidson for his sweet gesture as she wrote, "The sweetest! Thank you Pete" along with a string of pink heart emojis. Since the Saturday Night Live star isn't on social media, it's hard to confirm if Khloe was indeed thanking Davidson.

Check out Khloe Kardashian's post here:

Although given that previously Khloe was seen hanging out with Kim and Pete during one of their dates, it's not surprising that the duo may have gotten along well enough for Pete to pull of this sweet gesture for Khloe.

In the meantime, Kim and Pete were spotted heading out on a date ahead of Valentine's Day. This was the couple's first Valentines Day celebration after first sparked romance rumours in October last year.

ALSO READ: Here's how Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and other Kardashian-Jenner members celebrated Valentine's Day 2022