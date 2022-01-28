Khloé Kardashian seemingly shades ex Tristan Thompson amid latter's paternity scandal; See post

Khloe Kardashian, 37, seems to have slammed her ex Tristan Thompson, 30, in a fresh social media post about "betrayal." On Thursday, January 27, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians actress shared a couple photos on Instagram that showed her looking stunning while standing behind the wheel of her car.

Khloe captioned her post, “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies.” As per Daily Mail, Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson, who was serially unfaithful to her, was photographed with a mystery lady on a night out, prompting the cryptic message. A Tik Tok video that just emerged shows the love rat at a Milwaukee pub with the unnamed lady reportedly sitting on his lap. Tristan's newest appearance comes after he apologised to Khloe for fathering a kid with another woman while he was still in a relationship with her.

Check out her post here:

Tristan and Khloe, who have a three-year-old daughter named True, have been in an on-off relationship for the last five years, leaving her wounded by his infidelity. For those unversed, Tristan and Khloe have been apart since the spring of 2021, when Tristan had sex with Texas trainer Maralee Nicols at his 30th birthday party. On December 2, Maralee gave birth to a baby boy, and a paternity test confirmed that the newborn is Tristan's. The pro athlete disclosed the paternity findings on Instagram and apologised personally to Khloe in his Instagram story.

Interestingly, as per Daily Mail, Khloe met Tristan when his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig was still pregnant with his eldest kid, Prince, who is now five years old. Jordan believes she was still with Tristan when he started seeing Khloe, but Khloe insists she believed he was single at the time.