Khloe Kardashian sends birthday love to sister Kim's daughter Chicago West as she turns 4; SEE PICS

Khloe Kardashian has recently shared some adorable photos of Chicago West with her cousins aka Khloe's daughter True Thompson, Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick. The photos show how the Kardashian grandchildren have bonded with each other over the years!

"Happy birthday my baby Chi Chi!!" Khloe penned as she gave a heartfelt nod to baby Chicago on her fourth birthday. "True and I love you so much! Thank you for being the best best friend/cousin we could ask for," Khloe added. The pictures happen to be of Chicago with her cousins and aunt Khloe. In one of the photos, the little girl is adorably posing with stunning goggles on!

You can take a look at Khloe Kardashian's post for Chicago West here:

Not just Khloe, but many of Chicago's aunts have wished her on her special day. Her grandmother Kris Jenner too wished her adorable munchkin on her 4th birthday and didn't hesitate to share pictures from over the years.

In other news, Chicago and Stormi had their birthday celebrations together and most Kardashian-Jenner family members were present to wish the two cousins on their special day. While Chicago's father Kanye West had claimed that he wasn't sent the location of the party, he was later spotted at the birthday bash too, while he enjoyed with the family, especially with baby Chicago. All the Kardashian-Jenner kids seemed to have gathered to enjoy, as the party seemed to have many exciting things for the kids!

