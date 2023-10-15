Khloé Kardashian shares a glimpse from her early Halloween celebrations with kids True, Tatum and their cousins; DEETS inside

Khloé Kardashian is one of the most kind and understanding sisters. She is part of the most-followed sister squad, the Kardashian and Jenner clan. The reality TV star has many roles to play; she is a daughter, sister, aunt, entrepreneur, and even a mother. Kardashian completely adores her kids and her nieces and nephews. She would do anything for them if required. Similarly, Khloé Kardashian is ringing in Halloween early this year and taking over Instagram to share a glimpse of the lovely celebrations.

Khloé Kardashian shares insight from her early Halloween celebrations

Khloé Kardashian is having a Halloween party with her kids! The Kardashians actress shared photographs and videos of an art-themed Halloween party attended by her daughter True, son Tatum, and many of her nieces and nephews on Instagram on Saturday.

Dream Kardashian and Stormi Webster appeared at the party in similar black cat costumes and with painted whiskers on their faces while making cute meowing sounds in one Instagram Story video. Khloé replied to the two, "Wow, two kitties!"

True was also costumed as a black cat for the celebration, as she stood near an arts and crafts station put up in the garden. Tatum, on the other hand, wore a beautiful cow print onesie costume indoors. In a beautiful clip, Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign churned pink slime with glitter in a dish while he sat opposite Dream at an arts and crafts table. When Khloé inquired, "Reign, what are you making?" He replied, "I'm making a lava cat," while Dream informed her aunt, "I'm making slime!"

According to photos provided by the Good American founder, the party decorations included a large arch of balloons in Halloween colors and bat prints, as well as a number of pumpkins lined up in piles on the lawn. The tables were covered with fake cobwebs and had black tablecloths, with arts and crafts materials arranged in trays on top. True and Dream were also seen jumping on a trampoline with Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter North West, as well as playing with bubbles beside the pool and grabbing candy from a dispenser displayed on a 'Trick-or-Treat' wall.

Kardashian also captured the party's stunning Halloween-themed food presentation, which included a black cat cake, ghost cookies, and bat-shaped Oreos, while spiders and skeletons lay in between the dishes.

Khloé Kardashian also shared a post from her Halloween celebration

Khloé Kardashian, the co-founder of Good American, also shared photos on Instagram of herself and Tatum dressed in matching cow costumes during the celebration, where she posed with the toddlers, True and Dream.

She captioned her photo, "Until the cows come home." The Hulu star has two children with ex-Tristan Thompson. The mother of two sat on the floor indoors with Tatum perched on her lap in the first photo shared. As Dream stood and threw her arms around Khloé , True smiled as she sat alongside them.

A second photo showed Khloé beaming while holding Tatum in their matching outfits indoors. True was seen in a subsequent photo hiding under an animal-print fluffy coat, which she appeared to have borrowed from Khloé, while she stood in her mother's wardrobe. A final photo showed the 5-year-old smiling broadly as she peeked her head out from behind the cloak.

