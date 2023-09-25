Khloe Kardashian shares an adorable video of kids True and Tatum playing together at home in pajamas

Khloe Kardashian, the wittiest sister among the Kardashian Jenner clan, is a mother of two kids. The reality TV star loves sharing her motivational quotes and glimpses from her day-to-day activities. The mother of two kids often shares adorable videos of her kids. Similarly, Kardashian shared another snap of her kids, True and Tatum, playing in pajamas on her Instagram Story. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian shares her kids True and Tatum with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian shares an adorable video of her kids, True and Tatum

Khloé Kardashian's two children are her closest buddies! The Kardashians actress shared a cute video of her two children, son Tatum, who is 1 year old, and daughter True, who is 5 years old, playing together while wearing pajamas on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

True was dressed in a pink sleepsuit with white smiling faces; she kept her back to the camera while Tatum gazed toward his mother and wobbled a little before softly sliding and crawling away.

Along with the cute video, the Good American co-founder included some encouraging words, one of which stated, "Normalize waking up in a positive mood. Relax and pray. Set a positive tone for your day."

Earlier this month, Kardashian acknowledged the great friendship between her two children by posting photographs of True and Tatum spending time together on her Snapchat Story. "These two are best friends," she captioned one photo of True holding her younger brother.

Khloe Kardashian recently shared an adorable snap of her son Tatum

Kardashian posted a sweet snapshot of her son eating an apple on Instagram over the weekend. Tatum, who Kardashian had via surrogacy with Tristan Thompson in 2022, was wearing a khaki green beanie hat with a yellow smiling face on the front in the photo.

As he sat on a kitchen island, he finished the ensemble with a matching vest and a delicate gold chain. "My baby," Kardashian captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian welcomed her first child True in 2019, and her second-born child Tatum was born last year through surrogacy. The reality TV star shares both kids with ex-beauty Tristan Thompson.

