Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic post about ‘moving on’ amid Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumors

On Sunday, the Kardashian star shared several quotes which revolved around heartbreak, moving on, and her status as a single woman.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Apr 24, 2023   |  09:01 AM IST  |  328
Khloe Kardashian
Recently, Khloe Kardashian has shared some intense feelings via a cryptic post on Instagram which seems to be about her previous relationship with Tristan Thompson. On Sunday, the Kardashian star shared several quotes which revolved around heartbreak, moving on, and her status as a single woman.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two children together: True, 5, and a few months old baby boy whose name has not been revealed yet. The ex couple allegedly parted ways after Thomspon infidelity came to light where he impregnated another woman.

Here is everything that we know about Kardashian’s cryptic post on Instagram.   

Khloe Kardashian Instagram story

Khloe Kardashian on her Instagram

Khloe Kardashian posted a series of stories on Instagram which seems to be about her previous relationship with Tristan Thompson.

In the first story, Khloe posted a quote that read, ‘Kindness is still poison to a toxic person. Never overextend yourself in places where people are committed to misunderstanding your intent’. This addresses all the times when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s kindness was reciprocated with negativity.

In the second story, the Hulu star shared a longer quote which said that ‘moving on is too hard’ and she doesn’t want to hear about the same old breakup cliches. The quote further reads that the Kardashian star knows that she will eventually get over everything but she wished people understood how hard everything was.   

Then Khloe also posted a third quote which seems to be gentle motivation to her followers as well as herself. It read, ‘Gentle reminder - Be kind to yourself just as you are kind to others. The most valuable long-term investment is going to be the love you pour into yourself’. 

Khloe Kardashian

Did Khloe Kardashian have a 2 child?
Khloé Kardashian is a mom of two! The Kardashians star's daughter, True Thompson, was born in April 2018. Then, in August 2022, she welcomed her son via surrogate.
What did Khloe Kardashian get famous for?
Born in Los Angeles, Khloé Alexandra Kardashian is a model, actress, and businesswoman who became famous with the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2007) where she shared the success with her family, most notably her older sister Kim Kardashian.
Did Khloe and Lamar have a baby?
Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce from Lamar Odom in 2013, and the pair legally split in December of 2016. The two have no children together.
