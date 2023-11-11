Khloe Kardashian shares cute video of daughter True hoping to see 'tooth-fairy'; See inside

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True Thompson, has been a central figure in the public eye since her birth in April 2018. The adorable tot has captured the hearts of fans and the Kardashian family alike with her endearing personality and striking resemblance to her parents. Despite the challenges Khloé and Tristan have faced in their relationship, their shared commitment to co-parenting True has been evident. The little one's milestones, from her first steps to her birthday celebrations, have been lovingly documented on social media, allowing the world to share in the joy of her growth and development.

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True’s adorable video

The 39-year-old Kardashian star, Khloe recently shared an adorable video featuring her daughter, True Thompson, recounting the story of losing one of her front teeth. In the video, 5-year-old True sat on her bed, with her mother off-camera, and described how her tooth came out while she was biting into chicken. She said, “So I was biting chicken, I bite my tooth, it was on my tongue. Khloe clarified, "Oh, your tooth was on your tongue? Because your tooth fell out when you bit chicken?" To which True excitedly replied, "Yeah." True excitedly recounted her tooth story, saying, "So I thought it was chicken, I said, 'Is that chicken?' " She couldn't contain her enthusiasm for the impending visitor, exclaiming, "My tooth came out! My tooth came out! Now the tooth fairy."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter True’s timeline

Since the arrival of Khloe Kardashian’s first child, whom she co-parents with ex Tristan Thompson, she has frequently offered glimpses of the heartwarming mother-daughter bond they share. True, the apple of Khloe's eye, has been captured dancing with her cousin Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, in intimate family moments. The duo also often teams up for workouts in the gym, reinforcing their special connection.

Khloe's family grew last year when she and Thompson welcomed another child, their son Tatum. The Good American co-founder now delights in sharing sweet moments between both siblings on her social media platforms. In a recent heartwarming Instagram post, True was seen cuddling her younger brother in his crib, a moment that beautifully showcases the love and affection within their family. Khloé affectionately captioned the photo, "My babies.”

