Khloe Kardashian shares details about her COVID after effects; Says ‘it was really a struggle for a minute’

Khloé Kardashian recently opened up about the side effects of COVID and what she went through. The 37-year-old KUWTK star took to Twitter and revealed that she experienced hair loss after she contracted the deadly Coronavirus in 2020. "My hair really fell out with COVID, so after, it was really a struggle for a minute," the Good American founder wrote. Later on, the social media star also noted that her sense of taste and smell was "the only thing that I didn't lose" when she had COVID. "But I had everything else — like anything else you can imagine," she added.

During her Twitter QnA, Khloe also answered some questions about her not attending MET Gala. The 2021 Met Gala saw a ton of looks and celebrities, from the Kardashian/Jenner clan, many were invited but only a few showed up. In the wake of the missing Kardashians from the annual fashion event, fans began to wonder if one of the sisters was actually banned from the event. Over the past few weeks, many reports suggested that Khloe Kardashian was banned from the prestigious event.

Some people believed that Anna Wintour, who helms the event, didn’t consider the 37-year-old reality TV star famous enough to attend. The rumours also took off because almost all her sisters Kim, Kendall, Kylie and mom Kris have attended the event multiple times whereas Khloe has never even been spotted at the after-party.

Now, Khloe finally responded to the rumours and took to Twitter to react to a fan. When a social media user wrote: “Khloé now that you are online please tell of the met gala rumours are true because I’ll burn that dinosaurs bones @khloekardashian please clarify thank u.” To which Khloe replied: “Absolutely NOT True”

Also Read: Kylie Jenner REVEALS skipping Met Gala this year; Says she is 'so sad'