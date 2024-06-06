Khloé Kardashian Shares Insights About Her Dating Life In Conversation With Scott Disick

Khloé Kardashian reveals that she is not currently looking to date any men, as she is too busy looking after her kids. In a conversation with Scott Disick in a recent episode of The Kardashians, the TV star talked about the people judging her for not having anyone to date at present.

Kardashian shared that she tends to be a hands-on mother and hence does not have a full-time nanny who could look after her two children day and night. The Good American founder shares her kids with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

What did Khloé Kardashian say about not dating anyone at the time?

While in conversation with Disick, the Kardashian star revealed that she is currently not interested in dating anyone, as the TV personality is looking into spending her time with kids. The model shared that her time is for her kids. Khloé stated, "That's my time. I'm not sharing it with a man. I'm not sharing my TV; I'm not sharing my bed!"

The Talentless owner went on to ask Kardashian if she was looking into getting back with Thompson, to which the reality star responded, "No... the door's closed.” Moreover, Khloe went on to call her ex a “monster” and exclaimed that she is happy about being on friendly terms with Thompson while she co-parents her kids with him.

Advertisement

The businesswoman went on to say, "Oh my god, are you kidding me? This is life; we all gotta grow up and move on... Everyone has been really judgy about how I spend my time because I'm not dating. I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero. Two and a half years is not that crazy!"

Speaking about being close to her ex, the TV star shared that she does so for her children. "I do love that it's good for the kids.” She added, "But now that he's in Cleveland [for the Cavaliers], this is really, really healthy for us 'cause when he was next door, he was always over... he loved the routine, and I was like, 'F---.'"

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Gets Candid About Being Single Mother; Shares Sister Khloe is a Stricter Parent

Khloé Kardashian talks about her ex living close to her

During the conversation, Scott went on to ask Kardashian whether she felt odd about her ex living too close to her and witnessed her move on. To this end, the entrepreneur stated, "If he wanted to torture himself, that's on him! You want to see all these men pulling up to my house? That’s your problem."

Advertisement

Shocked by Kardashian’s comments, Disick asked whether it happens in the present too, to which Khloe clarified that “not right now,” but will happen eventually.

"You think I'm just gonna be celibate for the rest of my life? "I don't want anyone stopping my routine [right now]. I'm comfortable in my rhythm."

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

ALSO READ: Why Is Khloe Kardashian Getting Backlash Over Her Comments For Sister Kendell Jenner? Find Out