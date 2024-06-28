Khloé Kardashian Shares Peek at Her Flower-Filled 40th Birthday Celebration

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian turned 40 and celebrated with a flower-themed pool party with her loved ones. Veteran star Dolly Parton also wished her and sent gifts. Check it out.

By Sweta Choudhury
Published on Jun 28, 2024  |  05:24 PM IST |  328
Khloe Kardashian - Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram
Khloe Kardashian - Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Birthdays are always a special occasion to celebrate and have fun. The Kardashians, who are known to live an extravagant lifestyle, make sure they are celebrated lavishly with everyone around. In recent news, Khloé Kardashian turned 40 and made sure to mark her special day in style as she threw a pool party with her nearest and dearest, including the many Kardashian-Jenner kids and grandkids.

The reality TV star made sure to also post pictures of beautiful flowers gifted to her by her mother, Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, her brother Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, Malika Haqq, and many more. Earlier in the day, Khloé's family and friends flooded social media with love and tributes in her honor. Fans of the star also made sure to drop sweet birthday wishes for her. 

Little snippets of Khloe Kardashian's birthday party - ( Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram stories)

More about Khloe Kardashian's birthday party 

The birthday girl hosted a floral-themed pool party, complete with delicious-looking candy and fruit grazing boards. She shared snaps of strawberry margarita Jello shots, each adorned with her infamous 2007 mugshot on their lids, on her Instagram stories 

Khloé Kardashian also posted images of 40th birthday plates and napkins, along with clips featuring herself and some of her guests, including the Haqq twins Malika and Khadijah, enjoying the Jello shots. 

Since it was her special day, Khloe also shared a bunch of pictures of her, which showed her, transition from a young girl to this gorgeous woman today. 

Dolly Patron showered love on Khloe Kardashian's birthday with a special gesture 

Veteran star Dolly Patron also wished the star on her birthday and she seemed overjoyed. Khloe shared a clip of the video message from the country icon on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "OMG OMG OMG @dollyparton... I don't have words," Khloé wrote alongside the clip. "She knows my name, you guys, I don't even know what's happening!" Khloé said over the tape as Dolly wished her a happy 40th birthday.

Furthermore, Patron even sent Khloé an array of sweet treats, including her original whipped cheesecake as well as a pretty pink 40th birthday cake. 

