Khloe Kardashian shares a picture of Kylie Jenner’s pink private jet called 'Kylie Air’ worth USD 50 Million

Khloe Kardashian heads for a ride in Kylie Jenner's pink private jet called 'Kylie Air' and it couldn't get any fancier.

Looking at the Kardashians and Jenners during the lockdown, it feels their life is 10x times more happening than our's even if it were not for the social-distancing phase. A few weeks ago Kylie Jenner was caught in Forbes drama when the magazine alleged her for faking her billionaire status and showing false proofs to win the youngest self-established billionaire title. However, when the new Forbes list of 100 highest-paid celebrities 2020 came out, Kylie Jenner still took the first spot with a net worth of USD 590 Million.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul has been investing her money in all the right places. A few months ago, Kylie Jenner bought a lavish mansion for herself and shifted in with her daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie has been enjoying her lush life ever since the social distancing norms were put in place. Even though she's been at home but when you have a house like that, who'd want to go out? A day ago, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian shared a picture of sister Kylie Jenner's pink private jet worth USD 50 Million. 'Kylie Air', the name of the jet is as fancy as Kylie herself. Khloe was also served a cocktail napkin with Kylie Air written on it in the same font that Kylie's beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics has.

The most striking feature about Kylie's private jet is the bubblegum pink colour! Even though it's not clear whether it was a filter or not, Kylie's obsession with pink is not new and it is very likely that she has got an all-pink private jet. As reported by Page Six, Kylie fitted out the jet "in the theme of daughter Stormi’s birthday’ in February". She even had her first trip to Disney on a private jet. Kylie has been making the most out of her time in quarantine. She has actively been promoting her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics on social media and besides that, she has been spending lots of time with her little girl Stormi Webster. Kylie and her 2-year-old have been doing a lot of fun activities together amidst the social-distancing phase.

Recently, Kylie Jenner and Stormi headed for their Wild, Wild West’ getaway and posed together for a picture. The mother-daughter duo was twinning in stylish leather boots. While Kylie wore a light blue jacket and pants clubbed with mustard yellow boots and flaunted her 6 inches heels, little Stormi wore a royal blue dress with tan coloured boots, and together they both looked picture perfect. It isn't the first time that Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster have won the internet with their amazing pictures. The little girl became internet's favourite child ever since Kylie shared her first picture with the fans. Stormi is two years old now and is getting cuter day by day.

A few days ago, Kylie shared an adorable video of little Stormi chanting Patience, Patience after her mom showed her a jar full of yummy candies and asked her to wait until she returned from the washroom. The little girl couldn't stop drooling over the forbidden candies but obediently waited for her mom to come back and exclaimed ecstatically when Kylie arrived and handed over 3 pieces of candy to her as promised. It was indeed the best thing on the internet! Much earlier, Kylie shared a picture of herself cuddling with Stormi and gushed how quickly she was growing up.

Kylie often blessed our feed with pictures and videos of Stormi. The little one is quite the poser like her mom. She loves dressing up and being in front of the camera. Stormi, at the age of 2, is already a fashionista, courtesy mommy Kylie. At times, she's posing in stylish swimsuits, at other times she's dolled up in pretty frocks, peppy athleisure right before her tennis session and a lot more, the little one is a replica of her mommy when it comes to sass and style. As far as Kylie is concerned, the 22-year-old is loving spending time with her daughter and coming up with new ideas everyday to promote her brand Kylie Cosmetics.

