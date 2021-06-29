Khloe Kardashian shares a RARE photo with brother Rob Kardashian; Calls him and Kylie Jenner her 'soulmates'

Khloe Kardashian posed for a sweet selfie with siblings Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner after recently ringing in her 37th birthday.

Khloe Kardashian may have split from Tristan Thompson but she still has her "soulmates' by her side. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently posed alongside her brother Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for a sweet selfie referred to them as her soulmates. It appears the trio may have gotten together for Khloe's recent birthday celebration. Considering how rarely Rob makes an appearance on his sisters' Instagram feed, fans were super excited to see him spend time with Khloe.

Rob has remained away from the public eye in the past few years and chose not to participate in the recently released Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special as well. Although Khloe did mention her younger brother on the show as she stated that he was doing well as she said, he is "working really hard on himself" and even confirmed that he's been dating.

Rob is known to be active on Instagram where he usually shares pictures of his daughter Dream whom he co-parents with ex Blac Chyna. While Chyna hasn't been on good terms with the Kardashian-Jenner family, Khloe during the reunion did address her saying, "We separate completely and we respect that Chyna is the mother of Dream and we'll always respect that that's her position."

Check out Khloe's post with Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner here:

As for Khloe's recent photo with Rob, it not only received a lot of love from fans but also from the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Commenting on the picture that also featured her, Kylie wrote, "triplet souls." Kourtney Kardashian also commented on the picture as she hilariously asked if she was cropped out of the cute sibling selfie.

