Khloe Kardashian shares a throwback pic amidst Tristan Thompson drama & gives flashback of her glamorous days

Khloe Kardashian shares a dolled up picture of herself and gives a flashback of her glamorous days.

Khloe Kardashian recently landed into a controversy after she decided to have a second baby with ex Tristan Thompson and received criticism from American television host Wendy Williams, who referred to the athlete’s past cheating scandals right before Khloe gave birth to True. However, the 35-year-old is keeping her stress away and indulging in self-love amidst all the drama revolving around her second child, that took place a few days ago. While Wendy Williams confronted her for her decision, Khloe seems to be keeping away from all the negativity.

Recently, Khloe took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of herself. Dressed in a hot pink dress, with her hair tied in a high ponytail and makeup on point, Khloe Kardashian is definitely making the mercury levels rise today. But her plump lips pout stole the limelight. As seen in the picture, Khloe looks nothing less than a barbie doll with her facial features highlighted like never before. Her lips look plumper than ever and the matt lip colour with a glossy frost finish added to her look.

Check it out:

"Good morning! Good morning! The sun is shining! (if you know than you know... Flashback to glam days)," Khloe captioned her post writing lyrics of the 1952 song Singing In The Rain. The picture is from a shoot for a dental care brand for which Khloe Kardashian was decked up in a pink outfit, flaunting her pearl white teeth.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian says she might choose to have kids with her new partner rather than ex Tristan Thompson

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×