Khloé Kardashian showers love on son Tatum in adorable first birthday post: 'I'm so proud to be your mommy'

Kholé Kardashian is a mother of two, and she wants the world to know just how proud she is of her babies. Earlier today, she posted a sweet heartfelt 'Happy Birthday' Instagram post for her little baby boy. From the looks of it, the Good American founder can't be any more in love with her children. Here's what she said.

Kholé Kardashian celebrates son Tatum's first birthday

The entrepreneur posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram, sharing some personal moments of her life with her followers. In the first picture, the 39-year-old posed with Tatum comfortably in her arms. The rest of the carousel showcases Tatum playing in the bath with his 5-year-old sister True, posing in his first Halloween costume, and smiling for the camera.

The heartfelt caption read, "Happy birthday, my sweet son! I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you."

She thanked God for giving her Tataum, saying, " God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."

"I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True, she is so proud to call you hers," said Kardashian.

She thanked Tatum for her daughter's life as well as hers and added, "We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have." The model reminisced about her bond with her Uncle Bob, comparing the toddler with her Uncle, "It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too)."

She finished off the note with, "I cannot believe you are already one happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby. Mommy and TuTu love you our little Armenian Man."

Khole signed off by singing the iconic song by Jimmy Davis, You are my Sunshine, but with a sweet twist. She wrote, "You are my SONshine, My only SONshine, You make me happy every day, You'll never quite know dear, How much I love you, But I’ll do my best and show you every day."

Kholé Kardashian took in ex Tristan Thompson and his brother

Reportedly, the 39-year-old has allowed her ex, Tristan Thompson, and his teenage little brother Amari, who is severely disabled, to live with her. The two brothers moved in after the sudden death of their mother, Andrea Thompson, in January, which led Tristan to become his brother's legal guardian.

Kardashian, shares son Tatum and daughter True with Tristan.

