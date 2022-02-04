Khloe Kardashian SHUTS DOWN dating rumours with Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey

Recently, a fan account for the Kardashian-Jenner family members claimed that Khloe Kardashian has a new man in her life. Khloe was linked to the Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey and just before the rumours could get any bigger, the Good American founder shut down the speculations by leaving a comment that denied the claims of her and Jowsey.

The fan account speculated that Khloe and Harry have been growing close and also alleged that the two have been DM-ing back and forth. It was further also rumoured that the Too Hot to Handle alum picked up a Bentley and flowers to deliver them to her house.

Khloe, who is known to call out fans and also respond to any rumours floating about her, took to respond to her new dating rumours and left a comment on the post saying, "ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE" according to E! Several fans were left impressed by Khloe's prompt action in shutting down rumours about her love life.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been in the news last year following her split from Tristan Thompson with whom she shares her three-year-old daughter True. Tristan came under fire first for his cheating scandal and later for a paternity suit where Maralee Nichols claimed that Thompson had fathered a child with her.

Following the results of the paternity test proved that Tristan was the father of Nichols' son, the player shared a note on Instagram where he said that he is willing to take responsibility for the child and also apologised to Khloe for putting her through the scandal and added that she deserves better.

