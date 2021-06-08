Khloe Kardashian SHUTS troll who said she looked ‘like an alien’; Quips ‘You’re attacking a woman unprovoked’

Khloe Kardashian was recently attacked by a troll who said that she looks like ’an alien.’ Scroll down to see Khloe’s tactful response.

Reality TV star and Good American founder Khloe Kardashian recently faced some harsh backlash on social media. A troll even said that the reality TV star looked like an “alien.” The tweet bullying Kardashian was written after migraine medicine company Nurtec tweeted out an ad featuring Khloe. “Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?” the Twitter user said.

Khloe saw the tweet and decided to respond. “sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence. [U] R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked,” she wrote.

Khloe seems to be enraging trolls online! Just yesterday, the entrepreneur was criticised for her contradicting views on single-use plastic. Khloe took to her Instagram stories yesterday to raise awareness about single-use plastic. In her speech, Khloe said, “So many people tag me in these huge gallon-sized jugs of water and I feel awesome because I know people are staying hydrated. There’s something that irks me is that I see people taking water bottles and they’re just pouring them into the gallon size reusable plastic bottle so they can consume their water for the day. That defeats the purpose because those water bottles are just going to go into a landfill somewhere and potentially cause you know pollution.” After her talk on Instagram, many social media users couldn’t help but point out the reality star’s “hypocrisy” as in the past she has been negligent towards environmental change and global warming. And been seen using and promoting single-use plastic in her life.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian gets called out by fans for her ‘hypocrite’ views on climate change and single-use plastic

Share your comment ×