Khloe Kardashian SLAMMED by fans for posting selfie from Astroworld concert where 8 fans died

After Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert left 8 people dead and thousands injured after mayhem spread during his performance, many fans are angry at Scott as well as the Kardashian-Jenner family who seemingly had no regard for what was unfolding on the ground during the concert. While fans are frustrated with Travis who continued performing as the stampede occurred and Kylie Jenner who continued recording her IG story as ambulances made way into the crowd. The two, however, have claimed that they had no realization of what is happening.

Now, the mobs are calling out Khloe Kardashian for being insensitive and posting a selfie from the tragic night. If you missed seeing it, the Good American founder posted a selfie with Kourtney’s ex-partner Scott Disick, wearing a black high-neck top, as she pouted for the camera. The mom-of-one wrote, "About last night" along with the picture.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: "The caption she put was literally the most insincere s*** ever. Sorry you had the time of your life while people were dying at your sister's baby daddy's concert." Another wrote: "The extent of the vanity never ceases to surprise me." A third tweeted, "Khloe’s head was literally like no thoughts only good pic."

Since the unfortunate accident, many celebrities, including the Kardashian-Jenner family and performers who took the stage during Astroworld have shared their condolences about how the night unfolded.

