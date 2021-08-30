Khloe Kardashian SLAMS media for ‘creating fake s**t and terrorizing’ her; Hints at exiting social media

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about facing criticism from trolls! The 37-year-old Good American founder took to Twitter and in a series of tweets, called the media and public out, saying: “some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on. The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.”

“It is so old at this point. It’s always something about people creating fake s–t about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo s–t. I’ll never understand why people take their time to be cruel. They spend their energy saying horrible things as opposed to maybe nothing at all or uplifting somebody else,” she said.

She also talked about staying away from social media, agreeing with another fan: “Been on this vibe recently. My mental health needs it. I love you boo.”

If you didn’t know, in the past, Khloe has been repeatedly called out for her on-again-off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson, who has cheated on the reality TV star multiple times. The two share a daughter--True together. Tristan first cheated on Khloe when she was pregnant with their daughter True back in 2018. Since then, Kardashian and Thompson have remained co-parents but regularly fuel reconciliation rumours. A few months back, the duo was reportedly planning their next pregnancy before a woman came forward alleging the NBA athlete of cheating on Khloe with her.

