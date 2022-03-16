Khloe Kardashian sparks romance rumours with ex Trey Songz after the duo hang out at Justin Bieber's party

Khloe Kardashian seemingly spent time with her ex Trey Songz recently as the duo met during Justin Bieber's private party. According to Page Six, the duo was seen chatting up and having a lot of one on one conversations during their meet and this led many to wonder if the duo are planning to rekindle their romance after parting ways in 2016.

As per Page Six, at Bieber's private bash, Khloe was seen seated next to Trey in the same booth as the duo enjoyed catching up. The party was an exclusive one with not too many guests and amid a group setting of about 20 people, sources informed the portal that Kardashian and Songz spent most of their time at the party together.

Khloe and Trey had first sparked romance rumours back in July 2016 when the duo was spotted making out at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas. The duo had also attended Kevin Hart's wedding as a couple although as per reports, the two never got serious about their relationship even though it was a great relationship.

It seems Kardashian and Songz's romance didn't last long given that the same year in September, Khloe confirmed her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Following several ups and downs owing to his cheating scandal, Tristan and Khloe eventually parted ways last year and recently it was revealed by an E! source that the Good American founder is ready to move on and get back out there when it comes to dating and finding love.

