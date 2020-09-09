Khloe Kardashian SPARKS second pregnancy rumours with latest Instagram amid quarantine with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is sparking pregnancy rumours with her latest Instagram post. Check out what she posted below.

According to speculations, Khloe Kardashian might be expecting her second child! The reality TV star recently shared an image on Instagram this week which sparked rumours of a second pregnancy. In the image, the 35-year-old Good American founder is pictured on the beach in flowing dress, which gives the illusion that there could be a baby bump underneath, however, Khloe is not pregnant.

Sources via E! News report that while Khloe and Tristan Thompson are “both on the same page and are great at co-parenting together”, they are not expecting their second child together.

See the image in question below:

Even though sources deny the news, fans seem to believe that Khloe might be pregnant again after all. “She’s pregnant again” and “Is she pregnant???” were some of the comments posted by fans.

In case you missed it, just last month, other sources seemed to confirm that Khloe and Tristan were back together after quarantining together with their two-year-old daughter, True.

Khloe‘s brother-in-law Scott Disick also seemed to confirm those rumours after leaving a comment on her post. Under a hot photo of the Khloe posing in a bikini, Scott wrote in the comments: “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!”

