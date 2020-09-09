  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Khloe Kardashian SPARKS second pregnancy rumours with latest Instagram amid quarantine with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is sparking pregnancy rumours with her latest Instagram post. Check out what she posted below.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: September 9, 2020 06:59 pm
Khloe Kardashian SPARKS second pregnancy rumours with latest Instagram amid quarantine with Tristan ThompsonKhloe Kardashian SPARKS second pregnancy rumours with latest Instagram amid quarantine with Tristan Thompson
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

According to speculations, Khloe Kardashian might be expecting her second child! The reality TV star recently shared an image on Instagram this week which sparked rumours of a second pregnancy. In the image, the 35-year-old Good American founder is pictured on the beach in flowing dress, which gives the illusion that there could be a baby bump underneath, however, Khloe is not pregnant.

 

Sources via E! News report that while Khloe and Tristan Thompson are “both on the same page and are great at co-parenting together”, they are not expecting their second child together.

 

See the image in question below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Labor Day

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Even though sources deny the news, fans seem to believe that Khloe might be pregnant again after all. “She’s pregnant again” and “Is she pregnant???” were some of the comments posted by fans.

 

In case you missed it, just last month, other sources seemed to confirm that Khloe and Tristan were back together after quarantining together with their two-year-old daughter, True.

Khloe‘s brother-in-law Scott Disick also seemed to confirm those rumours after leaving a comment on her post. Under a hot photo of the Khloe posing in a bikini, Scott wrote in the comments: “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” 

 

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are back together & would love to give True a sibling: Report

Credits :Instagram, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement