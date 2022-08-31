Khloe Kardashian speaks about newborn son for the first time; Says she 'loves' being a mom of two

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second baby via surrogacy earlier this month. The former couple who are already parents to daughter True Thompson welcomed a baby boy in August. It was revealed that the surrogate had conceived in November last year, before Thompson's paternity scandal broke out and Khloe and his split.

In a recent interview with Elle, Khloe opened up about her second baby for the first time. While speaking to the magazine, the Good American founder spoke about being a mom of two and how she felt about the same and said, "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts." Kardashian further spoke about what parenting means to her adding on how it challenges her as a person by shaping up their personality and called it an honour.

She further spoke about the challenges of parenting in today's world and added, "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship drama amid the paternity scandal recently featured on the first season of The Kardashians which was released in April this year. Tristan, who was hit with a paternity lawsuit last year before test results confirmed that he did father-son Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols, had posted an apology for Khloe on Instagram as he wrote about her not deserving the "heartache and humiliation" caused by him.

