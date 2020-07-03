Khloe Kardashian spotted with a massive diamond ring; Is she engaged to Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian was recently spotted with a massive diamond ring on her finger in the pictures from her birthday party. These recent pictures have sent fans into a frenzy, wondering if the reality TV star is back and engaged to ex-beau Tristan Thompson. Find out more ahead.

Almost a year and a half after their breakup following the Jordyn Woods scandal, reportedly, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be back together. Over the weekend, the pair was seen celebrating Khloe’s birthday together and she was spotted with a ring on her finger. For the KUWTK star’s 36th birthday, Tristan also wrote a sweet message where he confessed his love for True's mom on his Instagram. "I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," he said. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian," the basketball player said.

Now, reports are saying that the pair is "giving their relationship another try." According to People, "Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True."

Apparently, Khloe and Tristan "acted like they are back together" at her birthday party and they decided to make things official shortly after. It was at that same party that Khloé was seen with a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger, the reality TV star posted the pictures on her Instagram. Which left many fans curious and in hopes of a reconciliation as seen in the comments section. “OMG I’M BLINDED BY THAT RING! Are you engaged?!?!?,” a fan asked.

According to E! News, "Though the pair is not engaged, things are going very well." "Khloe seems very happy with where things are right now. Tristan seems committed and has made changes. Obviously Khloe is hesitant and is taking it very slow. The time they have had together during quarantine has been very special and meaningful," the source said.

When quarantine is over, Tristan will be back on the road for basketball and apparently Khloe knows that will change the dynamic of the relationship. Because of that, she reportedly isn't getting ahead of herself and she is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they have had together with True, the source concluded.

