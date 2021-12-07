Khloe Kardashian supporting Tristan Thompson’s amid paternity suit? KUWTK alum posts about ‘negative energy’

Another cheating scandal surrounds Tristan Thompson after the athlete was hit with a paternity suit after personal trainer Maralee Nichols from Texas alleged that she’s going to birth his third child. According to court records obtained by US Weekly, Nichols filed a lawsuit against the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player for child support, the baby is due in December. According to court documents, Thompson paid for the fitness instructor’s doctor’s appointments from April and May, which cost USD518.

Back in July, Thompson went ahead and filed documents which led them into a legal back and forth, with the professional athlete requesting to seal records in November. Then in August, Nichols’ lawyer requested Thompson for a deposition. After which, an alleged text message from Thompson to Nichols was presented in court. It read: “You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. [I] won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed.”

The message continued: “It’s texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed. All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”

As per the timeline of Nichols’ pregnancy, the fitness trainer conceived her future child in March while celebrating Thompson’s birthday, he was still dating Khloé Kardashian at the time. He confessed to having sex with Nichols in a declaration obtained by the Daily Mail. Khloé Kardashian also seemingly responded to the current fiasco with a cryptic quote about “negative energy” on her Instagram Story.

Thompson currently has 2 kids. A son Prince, 4, with ex Jordan Craig and daughter True with Kardashian, 37, in April 2018. Shortly before True’s arrival, Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe with multiple women. While the duo initially stayed together, they split in February 2019 after he kissed Jordyn Woods.

