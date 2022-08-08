Khloe Kardashian is 'taking her time' to find the right name for her and Tristan Thompson's baby boy; Report

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently welcomed their second baby via surrogacy. The former couple who are already parents to daughter True Thompson have now welcomed a baby boy. Reports suggested that Khloe has been extremely "grateful" to become a mom again. While Kardashian hasn't yet made any social media announcement for the same, a People source has reported that she is on cloud nine.

While Khloe and Tristan are yet to reveal the name of their baby. The source further revealed, "She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy. Khloé hasn't shared a name yet. She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right." Previously, her sister Kylie Jenner hinted at her second baby's name to be Wolf on social media but later it was revealed that she has changed the name. Kylie and Travis Scott haven't yet announced the name of their little one.

With Khloe and Tristan's second baby's arrival, True Thompson has now become a big sister. It was confirmed last month by Kardashian's rep that Tristan and she will be welcoming their second baby via a surrogate who conceived in November last year.

As for Khloe and Tristan's relationship, Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting although the couple once again parted ways earlier this year following the NBA player's paternity scandal which hit the news in December last year.

