Khloe Kardashian tests POSITIVE for COVID 19 & REVEALS symptoms; Says ‘It was really bad for a couple of days’

Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus through a new preview clip of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian tested positive for coronavirus, according to a new preview for Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians! In the clip released by E! Kim Kardashian is heard saying: “We’re just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not. I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick. And that really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

Later on, in a confessional, Khloe reveals the diagnosis: “Just found out that I do have corona,” she says. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days.” She revealed her symptoms were vomiting, shaking, coughing, hot and cold flashes, and terrible headaches. “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” she added. “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.” “Let me tell you, that s–t is real,” Khloe added. “But, we’re all gonna get through this.”

See the full preview of the episode below:

In case you missed it, another person of Kardashian family revealed they had COVID-19. Kanye opened up about his diagnosis in July, while he was announcing his run for President. “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!” Kanye told Forbes at the time.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian opens up about taking care of Kanye West when he had COVID 19 in July: It was a challenge

