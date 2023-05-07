Khloe Kardashian thanks Meghan Trainor for parenting tips in a heartfelt post; Says 'I needed this years ago'

Khloe Kardashian has praised A-lister singer Meghan Trainor for her new book which is about being a first time mom with her Instagram post. Khloe shares two children with ex Tristan Thompson – True Thompson, 5, and a baby boy who was born via surrogate in July 2022. Continue reading to know why Khloe Kardashian is praising Meghan Trainor’s new book about parenting.

Khloe Kardashian praises Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor recently sent copies of her book, Dear Future Mama to some of her friends, which also included Khloe Kardashian. This book was published April 25, 2023 and has already received great ratings and reviews on Amazon. The book Dear Future Mama is described as ‘A TMI guide to pregnancy, birth, and new motherhood from your bestie’.

Now, Khloe Kardashian gave her positive reviews to the book on her Instagram story. She posted the photo of the book along with the caption, “OMG, Meghan Trainor. I needed this YEARS ago lol. I can't wait to read!” Meghan Trainor then reposted the story with a caption, “AHHHH LOVE YOU.”

Meghan Trainor has a son named Riley and currently she is pregnant with her second child.

Khloe Kardashian on her baby boy’s name

The reality star show has remained tight lipped about the name of her baby boy which she welcomed via surrogate with Tristan Thompson last year. His name will be revealed with Hulu show The Kardashians Season 3.

Last month, the reality star admitted that she wants to name her son starting with T just like her five year old daughter True. According to The U.S. Sun sources, Kris Jenner has also been nudging Khloe to name her son Robert after Khloe’s late father Robert Kardashian and brother Rob.

