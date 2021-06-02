Khloe Kardashian threatens to sue woman who claims Tristan Thompson is her baby's father

According to a latest report in TMZ, Khloe Kardashian's lawyer shot off a letter to a woman named Kimberly Alexander, who claims that Tristan is the father of her 4-year-old son.

Khloe Kardashian is not backing down without a fight! The reality star who is a mum to True Thompson, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, is threatening to sue a woman. According to a latest report in TMZ, Khloe's lawyer shot off a letter to a woman named Kimberly Alexander, who claims that Tristan is the father of her 4-year-old son.

Khloe's attorney, Lynda Goldman, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kimberly Alexander for faking a DM from the reality star recently. TMZ managed to get hold of the legal document Khloe's lawyer sent to Kimberly which read, "You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she wouldn’t say. You faked the whole thing. And you have now publicly admitted it."

Turns out, Kimberly Alexander faked a screenshot of the DM which she allegedly received from Khloe. "Hey. Let’s talk. Listen at this point I really want to get this resolved. I’m not trying to drag this any longer. How can we set up a second test and be done with this. We all know T is a liar how can we do this and put it behind us?" the alleged screenshot shared by Kimberly read.

The alleged DM even showed Khloe’s Instagram profile picture and the verified blue check mark. However, the DM was a fake one. As per Daily Mail's source, Kimberly photoshopped the screenshot to look like the DM came from Khloe.

In the past, Kimberly has demanded Tristan to undergo paternity tests. Khloe's lawyer stated that Tristan underwent these tests twice and the results proved that the athlete was not Kimberly's son's father. He also stated in the legal document that the tests were carried out at 'reputable labs'. This is the second cease-and-desist letter Khloe and Tristan have sent to Kimberly Alexander.

