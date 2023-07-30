Khloe Kardashian throws space-themed party for son Tatum's 1st birthday

Khloe Kardashian posted numerous images and videos of her family celebrating the first birthday of her son, Tatum, on Instagram. The Good American CEO threw a space-themed party for her smallest child, whom she had with ex-Tristan Thompson, and it was rather stunning.

Khloe Kardashian threw a stunning space-themed birthday party for her son's first birthday

Khloe Kardashian threw her son Tatum a fun and exciting birthday party, which was nothing but spacetastic! Everything was detail-oriented and according to the theme, i.e., Space. There were numerous decorations in various colors of blue, gray, and white, as well as a delicious-looking cake with a small astronaut sitting on top and a rocket at the bottom.

There were also other space-themed sweets available, such as cupcakes, doughnuts, cookies, and more. Numerous balloons and rocket chairs were also set up in the outdoor and indoor locations. Also available for the youngsters to take home were space helmets, and one table had a sweet play-dough display with the phrase "Tatum's play-dough space discovery."

Khloe Kardashian shared pictures from her son’s stunning first birthday celebration

In one video, Khloe was holding Tatum, who was dressed in a tan jacket over a white top, as she chatted about the party. "We're here for little...the hunk's birthday," she remarked as he smiled at the camera. During the unforgettable moment, she had sunglasses on and wore her long hair down.

Another video showed Khloe still carrying Tatum as she offered a shout out to the chef, whom she referred to as "Chef K," and said, "whipping up a little bit of everything." One video also showed Tatum's big sister True and many of his cousins singing Happy Birthday to the birthday boy, and she also shared a photo of herself and her niece Dream smiling and posing together.

Tatum's birthday party photographs and videos came after Khloe made waves for posting many rare photos of her son while wishing him a Happy Birthday on social media.

Khloe, who welcomed her son via surrogacy in July 2022, wrote in the post's description: "Happy birthday, my precious son! I am a great believer that God provides what you require, and I require you. God knew my heart needed you. I need your precious and sweet Smile. I needed your heavenly soul. I needed the affection that only you could provide. I needed my son."

The reality star continued, "I am incredibly honored to be your mother. I'm so proud of our family's love and joy. I am so proud of your lovely, peaceful, caring, and contagious nature. You illuminate every single room. Nobody can deny that everyone grins when they see you! Especially true. She is overjoyed."

Khloe Kardashian welcomed her son Tatum via surrogacy in July last year. She now has two children Tatum who is 1 year old and True who is 5 years old. In the new season of The Kardashians, Khloe opened about her struggles with surrogacy.

