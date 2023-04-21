Khloe Kardashian to give ‘Love is Blind’ a try after meeting former contestant Alexa Lemieux

It looks like Khloe Kardashian wants to give relationships a different shot by making an appearance in ‘Love is Blind, as she is willing to try new ways of finding true love in her life. The 38-year-old reality television personality immediately clicked with Alexa Lemieux, a former cast member of Love Is Blind.

Which made it to her Instagram post, where she captioned, her twin-looking Alexa.

When Hulu and Netflix clash, as Khloe captioned photos of herself and Alexa taken at a Good American event at the Soho House in West Hollywood

Wait, did we just become best friends?!" Alexa stated in a comment on Khloe's Instagram post.I'm very happy to have met a woman who empowers so many others. discovering new methods to share love and optimism.

Additionally, Alexa shared images from the occasion, stating that she frequently receives comparisons to Khloe in real life.

Alexa wrote the pictures, "For all those [who] call me a Khloe dupe, I just want to say thank you for the compliment, okurrr," to which Khloe replied, "You're gorgeous."

About the Love is Blind’ series

On season two of the Netflix dating series, which focuses on singles meeting each other and getting engaged online, Alexa met and married Brennon Lemieux. Brennon went to the Good American event as well.

Khloe is not the first Kardashian to be single to discuss their love of "Love Is Blind." Kim Kardashian, Khloe's older sister, said in November 2022 that she had been following Alexa's season.

Khloe Kardashian’s monotone love life

Khloe's love life is complex, to say the least. Khloe has been co-parenting with and supportive of her ex since their breakup from previous fiancé Tristan Thompson in December 2021.

According to a recent ET report from a source, Tristan "still loves" the reality star.

The insider claimed that Tristan "still loves Khloe and would love to be with her again." He is exerting every effort to establish his credibility with Khloe and her family.

With regard to Khloe, the insider stated, "She chooses to be supportive, both publicly and privately, for the sake of their children."

