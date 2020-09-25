  1. Home
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson ‘acting like a married couple’ amidst reconciliation rumours: Report

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly back together and the KUWTK star is “hopeful about their future” together. According to a recent source the couple has been acting like a married couple lately.
Reality TV star  Khloé Kardashian and LA Lakers athlete Tristan Thompson have reportedly been in a good place since their reconciliation amid the coronavirus quarantine. A source recently told US Weekly that “Khloé and Tristan are doing really well and in great standing and have been for a while.” “Quarantine has brought them closer together than ever and Tristan has been super attentive, committed to Khloé, committed to True and their day-to-day family life.”

 

The insider added, “They have been acting like a married couple and are so comfortable with each other. Tristan has been a great dad. Things are really coming around and Khloé is hopeful about their future.”

 

This news comes days after Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian confirmed the duo’s reconciliation. The KKW founder showed off her morning workout with Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian on Tuesday, September 22. Kim seemingly confirmed that their relationship is back on with her Instagram Story’s caption: “Am I 3rd wheeling hard?? #NoDaysOffCrew.” Kim’s Instagram Story featured an aerial shot of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s sneakers.

 

In case you missed it, Kim isn't the only family member who has commented on the duo’s potential reconciliation. Last month, Scott Disick left a comment on Khloe’s Instagram that left everyone buzzing. Under a hot photo of the 36-year-old reality TV star posing in a bikini, Scott wrote in the comments: “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” 

 

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are back together and the reality star is ‘beyond happy’: Report

Credits :Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram, Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, US Weekly

