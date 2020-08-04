Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are back together and the reality star is ‘beyond happy’: Report

After being quarantined together amidst the coronavirus pandemic, People magazine is reporting that the couple is back together and the reality TV star is beyond happy. A source spoke to the magazine and shared details on how the couple is making it work. Scroll down for details.

According to recent reports by People magazine, reality star Khloe Kardashian and basketball star Tristan Thompson might have rekindled their relationship while they are quarantined together amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The 36-year-old reality star and 29-year-old basketball player split up in early 2019 after it was revealed that he had cheated on her with her sister Kylie‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Now, a source is saying that Khloe and Tristan are giving their relationship another chance.

“They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy,” the insider shared with People, adding that Khloe “loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True. He has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy.” The source adds that they have been living together as a family unit amid the pandemic. “Tristan‘s basketball season with the Cleveland Cavaliers is something to look out for and might contribute to their relationship being tested again.”

“Tristan’s travelling was always a concern. This is when he would mess up their relationship,” the source explains. “She hopes that Tristan has changed though so they can continue to be together as a family.” Khloe and Tristan share two-year-old daughter, True.

