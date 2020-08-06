  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are back together & would love to give True a sibling: Report

According to reports by US Weekly, Reality star Khloe Kardashian and basketball champion Tristan Thompson are officially back together and thinking of having another baby. A source close to the couple told the publication that Khloe would love to give their daughter True a sibling.
8863 reads Mumbai
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are back together & would love to give True a sibling: ReportKhloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are back together & would love to give True a sibling: Report
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After months of speculation, US Weekly reports that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together and moving towards having another baby. Multiple sources who are close to the couple told the publishing house that, “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine.”

 

Isolating at home in Los Angeles with Kardashian, 36, and their 2-year-old daughter, True, amid the COVID-19 pandemic has helped bring out a different side of Thompson, 29, who cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with multiple women in the past. “The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to have been great for their relationship,” the source explains. “But when things do go back to normal, who knows what will happen?”

 

According to a second insider, the couple’s reconciliation has led to discussions about their future together. “Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age,” the insider tells Us, noting that the Cleveland Cavaliers player, meanwhile, “is trying to get traded to an LA/California team.” In April 2018, news broke that Thompson had cheated on a then-pregnant Kardashian with multiple women. Although the reality star decided to stay with him at the time, she ended up calling off their romance 10 months later after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF, Jordyn Woods.

 

Since then the couple has moved past it and have reportedly been quarantined together since March. 

 

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are back together and the reality star is ‘beyond happy’: Report

Credits :Instagram, US Weekly

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement