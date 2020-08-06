Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are back together & would love to give True a sibling: Report

According to reports by US Weekly, Reality star Khloe Kardashian and basketball champion Tristan Thompson are officially back together and thinking of having another baby. A source close to the couple told the publication that Khloe would love to give their daughter True a sibling.

After months of speculation, US Weekly reports that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together and moving towards having another baby. Multiple sources who are close to the couple told the publishing house that, “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine.”

Isolating at home in Los Angeles with Kardashian, 36, and their 2-year-old daughter, True, amid the COVID-19 pandemic has helped bring out a different side of Thompson, 29, who cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with multiple women in the past. “The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to have been great for their relationship,” the source explains. “But when things do go back to normal, who knows what will happen?”

According to a second insider, the couple’s reconciliation has led to discussions about their future together. “Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age,” the insider tells Us, noting that the Cleveland Cavaliers player, meanwhile, “is trying to get traded to an LA/California team.” In April 2018, news broke that Thompson had cheated on a then-pregnant Kardashian with multiple women. Although the reality star decided to stay with him at the time, she ended up calling off their romance 10 months later after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Since then the couple has moved past it and have reportedly been quarantined together since March.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are back together and the reality star is ‘beyond happy’: Report

Share your comment ×