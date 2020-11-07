Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson joke about athlete’s cheating scandal in latest KUWTK preview clip; Watch

In KUWTK’s recent preview clip, exes Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen joking about Tristan’s cheating scandal, from back when Khloe was pregnant with their daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently made light of the 29-year-old basketball superstar’s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods during the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Thursday (November 5). During the episode, Khloe explained that she was grateful that Tristan stepped in to take care of 2-year-old daughter True while she quarantined with coronavirus.

“I’m so thankful that Tristan’s been here to help me take care of True, and then he’ll make me some food and leave it outside my door. Even though we’re not together, we’re just really good friends, and I’m really, really grateful for that,” she explained, adding that she created a funny massage pillow character named Quarantina. “Oh lord. If you ever need a friend to talk to, I’ll stand outside your window downstairs. You know back in the day when guys would throw rocks at girls’ windows to talk to them? I could always do that. Take it back to the early ’90s!” Tristan said.

Upon testing negative, Khloe reunited with Tristan and True and Tristan told her to put on the glasses Quarantina was wearing. “Aw, you look like the smart girl I’m going to cheat off on the test,” he said. “Thank God you said, ‘On a test,’” Khloe sassed back.

For the unversed, Tristan cheated on a then-pregnant Khloe with her sister Kylie Jenner’s then-bestie Jordyn Woods, Khloe found out about it through the internet.

