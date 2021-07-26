Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson receives apology from ​​Tana Mongeau who previously trashed the duo

Podcast host and social media star ​​Tana Mongeau recently had yet another message for the troubled on-off couple Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, after mentioning them last month in a viral tweet.

If you didn’t keep up, things started during the KUWTK tell-all special where the Good American founder spoke out about Tristan‘s cheating and why she ultimately forgave him and got back at him. News of Khloe and Tristan‘s split came one day after the pre-shot tell-all aired. In response to the tell-all, at the time, Tana tweeted, “all i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees. like babe where’s true.”

While Khloe didn’t respond directly, the reality star did like a tweet that read: “Shut the fuck up. This screams attention-seeking at its finest bc you know damn well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women. You’re a bird. Don’t speak on True either weird ass hoe.”

Now, on her podcast called “Cancelled With Tana Mongeau,” she actually apologized to Khloe and Tristan for what she said. “I will apologize for [mentioning True Thompson]. I was just trying to make a joke. It was more so that it was Father’s Day,” Tana said. “In hindsight, I shouldn’t have involved myself, and Khloé, I would like to take the time on this ‘Cancelled’ podcast to apologize to you. “I think you’re an amazing, powerful, strong woman who’s been through a lot,” she added. “Khloe, I’m sorry. Tristan, I’m sorry,” she concluded.

