Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson split a result of Sydney Chase’s allegations?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly been broken up since weeks. Reportedly problems between them started only after Sydney Chase’s allegations.

Earlier today it was reported that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had split yet again but the reason behind their split was not revealed. Several international reports stated that the couple has split owing to rumoured cheating allegations and differences. Apart from this, another major piece of news involving Tristan includes wild party night rumours that have been doing the rounds. Now, new details about Khloe and Tristan breakup are being revealed.

According to TMZ, Khloe “called things off a few weeks ago” not long after new cheating allegations surfaced after a woman named Sydney Chase said she had relations with Tristan after he reunited with Khloe. At the time, a source claimed Khloe was still with Tristan and trusted him. Additionally, a source told E! News, “They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired. Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back.”

In the previous report via Daily Mail, the professional basketball player recently attended a birthday party in Los Angeles on 18 June and “disappeared into a bedroom with three women” for 30 minutes. The report claims that he emerged looking “dishevelled” and that his crisp ironed shirt was all crinkled. "When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked dishevelled. He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 AM with his entourage," a source revealed to the publication.

