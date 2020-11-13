Khloe Kardashian UNFOLLOWS Tristan Thompson on Instagram after Larsa Pippen’s tell all interview

Khloe Kardashian recently unfollowed her ex-partner Tristan Thompson on Instagram, this development comes in the wake of Larsa Pippen’s explosive tell-all interview.

Fans just noticed that reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has unfollowed her ex and True’s father Tristan Thompson on Instagram. It’s unclear if Khloe recently unfollowed Tristan, or if she never followed him back after his cheating scandal (though there is chatter that she was at one point, recently following him.)

News that Khloe may have unfollowed Tristan comes just after Larsa Pippen gave an explosive interview where she spoke about those rumours that she hooked up with Tristan Thompson. If you missed it, just this week, it was revealed that Khloe and Tristan‘s relationship seemed to be progressing on the latest season of KUWTK, but Khloe set the record straight when she addressed the rumours for the first time. Yesterday, a clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians featured Khloe Kardashian speaking about the status of her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

In the KUWTK preview clip, Khloe was seen saying: “We’re in a really good place. He’s been super helpful and when I was isolated, he helped with so many responsibilities,” Khloe says in the clip, referring to when she quarantined for COVID-19. “But I can also tell his energy is different. He’ll touch my shoulders or something and I’ll be like, ‘Okay, you’re getting a little too touchy,’ and he’s like, ‘I just want you to know if ever you are thinking the same thing, I’m here for you.’” Khloe‘s bestie Malika then responded that Tristan is “still in love with you.” “I think I feel a little more pressure, even my family is like, ‘Are you guys sleeping together or not?’ No, we’re not,” Khloe adds. “He’s never said I need an answer, but I almost feel like he needs an answer, as to like, ‘What are we doing?’”

