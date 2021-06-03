Khloe Kardashian ‘upset but standing by’ Tristan Thompson amid cheating scandal; Duo busy planning 2nd baby

After Tristan Thompson’s cheating rumours went viral, we finally have info on what his partner Khloe Kardashian’s stance is on the situation. Scroll down for more on this.

LA Lakers star Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating once again last week, which he promptly denied, but what his partner Khloe Kardashian thought of it was a mystery, until now. Today, an insider who’s close to the Good American founder spoke to E! News and revealed what she’s feeling right now. For the unversed, this is not the first time Tristan was caught cheating on the reality TV star, back in 2019 when Khloe was pregnant with their daughter Stormi, the basketball player was caught cheating with Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods. About a year later Khloe took Tristan back but never confirmed the news publically, the duo is even planning on having a second child.

However, the insider said that “Khloe obviously gets upset when rumours are spread about Tristan being unfaithful, but the dust has settled a bit and they are still together,” adding that Khloe does believe Tristan has been “faithful” to her, despite some of the rumours. They “are still very much a couple and Khloe is standing by Tristan,” the source added. “They are hoping to give True a baby brother, but ultimately want a healthy baby,” the insider added.

That’s not all, according to a report via TMZ yesterday, Khloe's lawyer shot off a letter to a woman named Kimberly Alexander, who claimed that Tristan is the father of her 4-year-old son. Khloe's attorney, Lynda Goldman, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kimberly Alexander for faking a DM from the reality star recently. TMZ managed to get hold of the legal document Khloe's lawyer sent to Kimberly which read, "You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she wouldn’t say. You faked the whole thing. And you have now publicly admitted it."

