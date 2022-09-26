Khloe Kardashian was 'scared to go online' after emotional The Kardashians Season 2 premiere

The Kardashians premiered its second season last week and it started off on an emotional note as Khloe Kardashian was seen welcoming her second baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogacy during the same. The baby news was announced by Khloe in the aftermath of Tristan's paternity scandal which was revealed in the finale of the first season.

After the new season premiere, Khloe took to Twitter to share a message for her fans as she thanked them for their support amid a difficult time. She wrote, "I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode." The Good American founder further continued, "I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself."



In the premiere episode, Khloe spoke about making the second baby news public and said, "It's such a dark cloud around something that's supposed to be so joyous." Kardashian admitted that she wanted to keep the news private because she feared the backlash she would receive after announcing the same.