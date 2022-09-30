Khloe Kardashian was secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson before his paternity scandal
Khloe Kardashian had reportedly said yes to Tristan Thompson's proposal in February 2021 and the couple was secretly engaged as per reports.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has been the topic of discussion on The Kardashians given that the second season's premiere saw the former couple welcoming their second baby via surrogate. In the second episode, Khloe recently revealed to sister Kim Kardashian that she said no to Thompson who initially asked her to marry him.
According to People, the proposal reportedly occurred in December 2019. Despite the cheating scandal, Khloe and Tristan had rekindled when he asked her to marry him the second time, and Kardashian said yes around February 2021 as per People. The couple later also successfully conceived a second child in the final weeks of 2021 via a surrogate although it was then that the news broke about Thompson fathering a child with Maralee Nichols.
Following the news of the paternity scandal, Khloe reportedly called off the secret engagement in December 2021. While Khloe and Tristan parted ways, they welcomed their son in July this year and it was revealed in the premiere episode of The Kardashians that Tristan had also made a visit to the hospital to see his newborn son.
Kardashian also spoke about allowing Tristan to come to the hospital during their son's birth and said on the show, "I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I'll never get this moment back." On the latest episode of the show, Kim also spoke about the timeline of Thompson's proposals as she recalled him calling her to confess that he was going to propose to Khloe on Valentine's Day
