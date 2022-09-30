Khloe Kardashian was secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson before his paternity scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has been the topic of discussion on The Kardashians given that the second season's premiere saw the former couple welcoming their second baby via surrogate. In the second episode, Khloe recently revealed to sister Kim Kardashian that she said no to Thompson who initially asked her to marry him.

According to People, the proposal reportedly occurred in December 2019. Despite the cheating scandal, Khloe and Tristan had rekindled when he asked her to marry him the second time, and Kardashian said yes around February 2021 as per People. The couple later also successfully conceived a second child in the final weeks of 2021 via a surrogate although it was then that the news broke about Thompson fathering a child with Maralee Nichols.