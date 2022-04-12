Khloe Kardashian's 4th birthday bash for daughter True was attended by ex Tristan Thompson: Report

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not letting their differences come in between when it comes to raising their daughter True Thompson. The exes have been trying to co-parent their daughter in the best way and a great example of that was how the former couple came together to celebrate True's 4th birthday. While Khloe took to Instagram to share stories from the big cat-themed party that she held for True, it has now been revealed that Tristan was also in attendance for the same.

According to People, a source informed that the NBA player was there at his daughter's birthday party. The source further added that Tristan has been involved in True's life and said, "Tristan shows up for every birthday and important event for True." As for co-parenting with Khloe, the source further said, "Khloé gets along with him. The focus is on True and they have the same goals for her. They want her to have the happiest childhood possible."

Khloe and Tristan's relationship has been through several ups and downs as the duo broke up and got back together multiple times before finally calling it quits last year. Recently, Khloe has been busy with the promotions of her family's upcoming show The Kardashians, which will also show moments from her Tristan's co-parenting relationship.

In an interview ahead of the release of the show, Khloe spoke about her bond with Tristan and maintained that while he's a good person, she stated that he is not the guy for her. The Good American founder has admitted that she's single at the moment and happy with her current situation.

