Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her again? Sydney Chase alleges he hooked up with her

Tristan Thompson is involved in yet another cheating scandal and this time it's with Instagram model Sydney Chase who alleged he hooked up with her while dating Khloe Kardashian. Check out the details.

Last year, US Weekly reported Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson getting back together after the basketball champion cheated on her with multiple women. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told the outlet, she was hopeful that Thompson would continue to be a “loyal partner” like he had been throughout the Covid-19 lockdown. Now, Instagram model Sydney Chase has made some shocking revelations. She claimed on the “No Jumper” podcast that the Boston Celtics player “hooked up” with her in January this year.

The model alleged that Thompson told her he wasn’t in a relationship with anyone while he was dating Khloe. “We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything.” She also claimed when asked about being single, the NBA player responded, “Yes.” Chase explained that after she found out he was not single, she cut contact with him. She also alleged that Thompson contacted her that day after his daughter True’s third birthday bash on April 12. Neither Khloé nor Tristan has spoken up about the matter. However, it isn’t the first time the latter has been entangled in a cheating scandal.

Back in 2018, Page Six reported Thompson cheated on the reality TV star days before she was due to give birth to their first child. In 2019, he was also involved in a scandal with Kylie Jenner’s friend Jordyn Woods. Although Khloé initially blamed Jordyn for the controversial hookup, she later tweeted, “Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

