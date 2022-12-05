Khloé Kardashian's CRYPTIC quote amid cracked equation with Tristan Thompson: You can't make someone love you

Khloé Kardashian is churning out a lesson or two from her past unsuccessful relationships! Whether it be her tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson or being romantically linked to a mystery private equity investor, The Kardashians star's love life has always been a topic of gossip fodder...

On Saturday, i.e. December 3, Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram Stories, via US Weekly, to share some sound relationship advice with her 281 million (and counting!) followers. The cryptic quote shared, reads: "Advice of the day: You can't make someone love you by giving them more of what they already don't appreciate." Page Six reported that Khloé eventually deleted the Instagram Story. Moreover, Kardashian went on to share two more quotes, which seemed to hint at breakups: Things have a miraculous way of working out. Trust that," and "Really proud of the way I been bouncing back from things sent to destroy me."

What do you have to say about Khloé Kardashian's cryptic relationship advice? Share your personal opinion with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Khloé Kardashian has been single since August, ever since it was reportedly confirmed that the 38-year-old reality star-entrepreneur broke up with the mystery financer after merely two months together. As for Tristan Thompson, who she began dating on and off from 2016, Khloé and the 31-year-old Chicago Bulls player broke up for good in June 2021. Kardashian and Thompson share two children; True, 4, and a baby boy, who they welcomed via surrogacy in August, this year. It was also recently revealed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the NBA player were secretly engaged before the latter's paternity scandal ruined it all. For the unversed, while still in a relationship with Khloé, Tristan had an affair with fitness model Maralee Nichols and had a son named Theo, around 1. For the sake of their children, the ex-couple is in a cordial co-parenting set-up despite the obvious friction, documented on The Kardashians.