Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is 'loving' her big sister role after baby brother's arrival; Report

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second baby, a son via surrogate this month. The former couple had conceived the baby last November and despite their split, will now be co-parenting their baby boy along with daughter True Thompson whom they welcomed in 2018. The duo is yet to release photos or name of their newborn son.

While Khloe hasn't shared any social media statements regarding her son yet, according to E!, Kardashian is feeling blessed and is thrilled to watch her daughter True take on the big sister role. A source informed E! about True's reaction saying, "True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister." As for Khloe's reaction, the source revealed how the Good American founder is at peace.

Speaking about the joy that Khloe is experiencing with a newborn son, the insider told E!, "She loves watching her and seeing her in this new role. She's in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling."

Previously, Khloe had expressed her interest in expanding her family on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when Tristan and she were still together. The couple split earlier this year following the paternity scandal involving the NBA player that hit the news last December after Maralee Nichols stated that Thompson had fathered her child. The paternity results proved that Tristan had fathered Nichols' son and following the same, Thompson shared a post on Instagram, accepting responsibility for the child as well as apologising to Khloe.

