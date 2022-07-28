Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom REACTS to her baby news: She could have hollered at me

Lamar Odom is not done with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. Previously, while he was on the reality show Big Brother, the former pro basketball had shown his interest in getting back together with his ex Khloe and had talked about his mistakes with the Good American founder. Now, the celeb is searching again for a chance with her as he recently reacted to the KUWTK alum's baby news.

Khloe has been making the headlines these days after her reps confirmed that she was getting ready to welcome her second child with ex Tristan Thompson, via surrogate. In a video obtained by Page Six, Lamar admits that he would have gladly helped Kardashian expand her family if she had asked that of him. The 42-year-old quipped in the video, "She could have hollered at me for that." Despite Odom shading Thompson, he was also problematic in his relationship with Khloe.

The couple struggled with Lamar's substance issues and infidelity, eventually becoming the main reason that led to the couple's divorce finalizing in 2016. However, Thompson has brought public humiliation to Kardashian as he had numerous affairs while the two were still together and even after the couple split for a while and focused on healing their bond while taking care of their daughter True. Last year, Thompson confirmed in a legal statement that he had fathered a son with model Maralee Nichols while he was still in the process of mending his relationship with Khloe. After his paternity scandal came to light, Khloe decided to take full charge of welcoming her secondborn, according to a recent insider report.

