Khloe Kardashian's ex husband Lamar Odom wants her back: I’m going to try my damndest

After Kanye West, seems like it is Lamar Odom's turn to go after his Kardashian sister ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. During a new episode of Celebrity Big Brother, former basketball player, Odom shared that he regretted his failed marriage and his subsequent divorce with the KUWTK star. He also expressed his wishes of reconciliation with Khloe in the episode.

During the show, Odom confessed, "I didn’t treat that good woman right," he then went on and added, "I’m going to try my damndest [to reconnect with her]," as per Page Six. Odom admitted that he was much of a "fool" because he mistreated Khloe yet he shared that he hoped to one day make it all up to her. Odom revealed his wishes for their future and said, "I would just probably want to take her to dinner. It will be a blessing just to be in her presence. Just to tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was."

However, the Reality TV star also added, "She has the right to never ever want to see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change."

Odom disclosed bits and pieces about what went wrong in his relationship with the Good American founder, "When I married Khloé, there were so many things that I did wrong when it came to that relationship." He then said, "If I could take it back, of course, I would take it back," and added, "It was never my intention to hurt her. But my mind and my head wasn’t in the right place. I wasn’t taking care of myself."

Meanwhile, the ex-couple finalized their divorce in 2016 after they got married in 2009.

