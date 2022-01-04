Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom says she 'deserves the world' after Tristan Thompson's paternity test results

Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to reveal the results of his paternity test and confirmed that he's the father of Maralee Nichols' son. In the Instagram post while the NBA also addressed an apology for Khloe Kardashian. As per E!, Khloe's other ex Lamar Odom has also now reacted to Thompson's paternity suit and said that she deserves the world.

After Tristan Thompson shared a long apology for his ex and the mother of his 3-year-old daughter True, Khloe Kardashian, the Good American founder's ex-husband, Lamar Odom also reportedly reacted to the recent development. As reported by E!, Odom left a comment on a Facebook post that covered Tristan's apology and wrote, "I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world", via E!

As for Thompson, the Sacramento Kings player shared an Instagram story confirming that he fathered Nichols' child and maintained that he's ready to take full responsibility for his actions and is ready to raise their son amicably. In another Instagram story, Tristan added an apology for Khloe mentioning that he's sorry for all the heartache and that he has immense respect for her.

In his note for Kardashian, Tristan added, "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

In terms of Khloe's exes, Odom and Thompson not long ago indulged in a controversial social media exchange. It was reported that while Khloe found their interactions funny and also thought they were childish.

